Timeout with TJ: Episode 13 - Kyle Kokkenon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 13 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Stonewall Jackson High School football head coach Kyle Kokkenon. They discuss getting ready for his first season as SJHS head coach, how he went from being a lacrosse player at Bridgewater College to becoming a high school football coach, and the Bull Run District schedule for the spring 2021 season. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Kokkenon discusses his five favorite members of the Miami Dolphins.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

