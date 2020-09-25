VDOT announces overnight closures on I-81N in Rockingham Co.

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that I-81 northbound motorists should expect overnight closures in the area of the exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway/Timberville) in Rockingham County.

The closures are scheduled for Monday through Thursday nights, September 28 to October 1.

Contractors plan to dismantle and remove the old Route 11 (Valley Pike) bridge over the interstate, as Route 11 drivers have been using a new bridge.

Each night during the removal, the left lane of I-81 North will close at 8 p.m. Both lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic will use the exit and entrance ramps at exit 257 as a detour.

Once contractors finish the bridge removal over the northbound lanes, they will move to the portion of the bridge over the southbound lanes.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.