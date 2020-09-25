VSP arrest wanted Dillwyn man after pursuit in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Dillwyn man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he hit a couple of vehicles along Route 250, crashed, and fled on foot from the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper was attempting to stop a Toyota sedan on Route 250 in the Pantops area around 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, when the car sped off.

The Toyota reportedly sideswiped one vehicle before crossing the centerline and hitting another vehicle. It then crashed while attempting to turn onto River Bend Road.

Authorities said the driver of the Toyota, 31-year-old Dustin Welch, fled the scene on foot. Albemarle County Police and the City of Charlottesville Police assisted VSP with establishing a perimeter and with the search efforts.

A county K9 team helped to locate Welch about 3 miles away from the crash scene. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Welch was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. He was then transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Welch is charged with one felony count of eluding police, two misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, possession of Schedule I/II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs, and driving on a suspended license for a previous DUI conviction. He was also charged for having a counterfeit inspection sticker on the Toyota, and for having license plates that were not registered to the Toyota.

Virginia State Police said Welch was also wanted in Orange and Fluvanna counties on multiple arrest warrants.

