W. Va. Senators announce funding for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness

(AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $908,926 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service and the CDC to provide COVID-19 vaccine preparedness on Friday.

The funding was made available through the CARES Act.

“As we move closer to having an available COVID-19 vaccine, we must make certain that infrastructural support is in place for distribution and administration of the vaccine,” said Senator Capito in a press release. “One way that we will be able to achieve that is by keeping constant communication and building close partnerships between health agencies on the federal level and local health departments and clinics in West Virginia. We must ensure that we are prepared for vaccine distribution, so when the vaccine is ready, we can quickly distribute it to those who need it the most.”

“As researchers work to create a safe, reliable COVID-19 vaccine we must be prepared to quickly distribute this vaccine to ensure it is widely available to all Americans and West Virginians. This funding will help ensure West Virginia is prepared for the vaccine by working with our health departments, hospitals, health centers, and providers. I will continue to work in Washington to secure funding that helps our state and our people during these difficult times,” said Senator Manchin in a press release.

