1on1: Virtual fall crafts contest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fair is sponsoring a virtual fall crafts contest. There are two photography categories, a harvest wreath category, and a scarecrow category. John Benner of the Fair discusses the contest.

For more information, click here: https://9c135ab2-238c-4343-9682-f8516ca4b5ef.filesusr.com/ugd/9cb90b_1d80b26a138943fca34c74b2b7b91380.pdf

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.