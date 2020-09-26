Advertisement

Corps reinstates permits for natural gas pipeline project

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reissued permits for a natural gas pipeline project in Virginia and West Virginia nearly two years after a federal appeals court invalidated them.

The Roanoke Times reports that the new permits issued on Friday will allow construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s path across nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands.

In 2018, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that a corps-issued permit violated a West Virginia regulatory requirement that pipeline stream crossings must be completed within 72 hours to limit environmental harm.

