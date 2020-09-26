Advertisement

Familiar face now at the helm for Wilson Memorial football

Drew Bugden takes over at Wilson Memorial
Drew Bugden takes over at Wilson Memorial(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Wilson Memorial football program has a familiar face getting set for his first season leading the team.

Drew Bugden is taking over the program at his alma mater after joining the staff in December of 2019.

“When I was in 9th grade I wrote a really bad English paper about wanting to be the head coach at Wilson,” Bugden said. "It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do. I didn’t think it would happen. The stars aligned and I’m very blessed to be here

Since graduating from Wilson Memorial, Bugden has been an assistant coach at a few schools, including the defensive line coach at Stuarts Draft High School up until 2018.

“He’s focusing more on little stuff, more of a broad picture,” senior linebacker and tight end Trent Gruver said. “He’s trying to fix our hands and stuff like that.”

“He’s brought a bunch of new stuff, the little stuff,” senior linebacker and running back Maurice Johnson said, “I like it, focusing on little details.”

Bugden and the Green Hornets continue to prepare for when they take the field in the shortened spring season.

