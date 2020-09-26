Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Some brief warm weather ahead

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - As the remnants of Beta move offshore, sunshine returns with warmer temperatures as well. Two cold fronts will pass through the area next week which will bring rain chances and cool weather again.

SATURDAY: Mild in the evening with temperatures in the 60s and mostly clear skies. Partly cloudy skies take over by sunset with fog arriving after midnight. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Partly cloudy early with fog late. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Partly cloudy early with fog late. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.(WHSV)

SUNDAY: A comfortable start with fog early and temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and warm throughout the day. A great day to get outside. Highs in the upper 70s. A nice evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Partly cloudy conditions stay around overnight. Lows right around 60 degrees.

Fog early with partly cloudy skies for much of the day. Very nice with highs in the upper 70s.
Fog early with partly cloudy skies for much of the day. Very nice with highs in the upper 70s.(WHSV)

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with a stray shower or storm possible. Another beautiful day. Highs around 80. Evening temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear skies transitioning to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A cold front will arrive by Tuesday. A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. Still warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers possible at any point in the day. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies with a stray shower possible. Staying cooler with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Clouds and fog start the weekend, warmer with sunshine to end

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A cold front will pass through our area early Monday bringing cooler and drier weather to our area. Rain chances are very limited for the work week.

News

Clouds and fog start the weekend, warmer with sunshine to end

Updated: 23 hours ago

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By WMBF News Staff
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

News

A look at your evening weather forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT

Latest News

News

Here is a look at your overnight forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return by the end of the week as the remnants of Beta track close to the area. WEDNESDAY: A beautiful and comfortable evening with high clouds moving in and temperatures in the low 70s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Clouds increasing for the night. Lows in the upper 40s for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 50s in the Valley. A few areas of patchy fog in lower valleys. THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Mostly cloudy and still a pleasant day, fairly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, another warm day. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and fairly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The best chance of steadier rain is south of Rt. 33. More spotty showers north with minimal rainfall totals. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Around 70 in the northern areas with less rain. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain. A few lingering light showers for the evening especially early. Fog overnight with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

News

More haze today from the wildfires out west, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT

Forecast

Noon weather 9-23-2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT

Forecast

Morning weather 9-23-2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT

News

Here is your overnight forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT

News

Warming up for the middle of the week, haze will return from the wildfires out west

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front approaches the area. TUESDAY: A beautiful evening tonight and not quite as chilly. Temperatures in the 60s for the evening with some thin haze making a return. A few high clouds overnight and still chilly, not quite as cold as the last few nights. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s in West Virginia. Only a few areas of frost in the West Virginia mountains where lows will be the coldest, likely across the Allegheny mountains or very low valleys in West Virginia. for the Valley lows will be in the low to mid 40s with a little patchy fog possible in a few low spots. WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s by noon. Hazy sunshine and pleasant for the day. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We would be warmer without the haze but it should be enough to keep temperatures down. Still warmer than the last few days. A pleasant evening with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Hazy sunshine again and still a pleasant day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Clouds build in a bit more overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and staying mostly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The further south the track the less rainfall we will pick up on. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with some lingering showers. SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few lingering showers still possible with lingering moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. Not a washout. Cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. Mostly cloudy for the day with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon/evening. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.