Advertisement

JMU prepares for students' return to class on Oct. 5

"Stop the Spread" JMU
"Stop the Spread" JMU(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Oct. 5, James Madison University plans to welcome students back to the classroom after transitioning to online classes earlier this month.

Despite classes moving online, Caitlyn Read, a university spokesperson, said over 16,000 students remained in Harrisonburg.

As the university prepares to go back to in-person classes, more precautions were added, most notably, a surveillance COVID-19 testing program.

In addition to students getting tested at the University Health Center, JMU has partnered with a third-party testing company that will assist in testing 300 non-symptomatic students per week. The university will choose students who have not tested positive for COVID-19 yet.

Initially, testing will be focused on on-campus students. The university hopes this will help them get ahead of any potential outbreaks.

A major factor in the decision to transition to online courses was the depletion of isolation dorms on campus.

Now, Read said the university has quadrupled those rooms and also determined that if some students get sick, they can quarantine where they are.

“We have identified more than 1,000 students who live on campus where it makes medical sense to quarantine them in place," Read said. "They either don’t have a roommate or they have a situation where it’s safe for them to stay where they are and ride out their quarantine period, so that will also be new this fall.”

Read said a new advisory team made up of individuals with scientific or public health backgrounds from around the country will provide JMU with research and health guidance updates.

There will be stricter enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing in the university’s dining halls. Read said those facilities will now have a lower capacity and extended operation hours.

Lastly, the university has canceled JMU’s fall break, originally slated for Oct. 22-23, to reduce student travel.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New voting location in Harrisonburg City Hall

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
On Monday, the polling location in Harrisonburg City Hall will move to the building's atrium, which will decrease congestion in the lobby and allow better social distancing.

News

RCPS recieves more than a dozen reports of positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
Just a little after two weeks since students have returned back to class, Rockingham County Public Schools has had more than a dozen positive COVID-19 cases reported to the division. Two of those cases were reported at Massanutten Technical Center on Tuesday. Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said those cases have been reported between students and staff. He said this does not mean those who tested positive contracted the virus inside a school building. “The vast majority of our cases have been cases where it’s simply that someone came into the building and then tested positive but had no close contacts with others,” Scheikl said. Scheikl said since little information about a positive case is able to be given out, a public announcement like other divisions have made since reopening will likely not happen. Instead, if someone is at risk of exposure, a student or employee, will be notified individually and families at the school will also be given a letter notifying a positive case has been reported. “Those that may have been exposed have been notified individually and so you’re receiving this letter because we want you to know there was a positive test and if you did not get that phone call individually then you were not exposed,” Scheikl said. He said rather then keep a running list of COVID-19 cases for the division he hopes this form of notification will cut down on “What If?” questions for parents. “We feel that it’s more prudent to inform those affected and make sure everyone is informed appropriately and let that speak for itself,” Scheikl said. Rockingham County School Board will meet on Monday and on the meeting’s agenda is an update on the division’s return to school plan.

News

Gov. and First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19. According to a press release from the governor’s office, on Wednesday evening, the two were notified that a member of the governor’s office residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. Northam and the First Lady received PCR nasal swab tests Thursday afternoon and tested positive. Gov. Northam is not experiencing symptoms, while the First Lady is experiencing mild symptoms.The governor and First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms, according to the press release. Gov. Northam will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion. Both are working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond Health Department to trace their close contacts. “As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Northam in the press release. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

News

JMU Student Government Association makes request on making students’ return voluntary

Updated: 3 hours ago
James Madison University plans to resume in-person instruction soon. The student government association on campus wants to see more flexibility from the university for students to have a choice on where to learn whether that’s in class or online. At the beginning of this month, JMU had to convert to online-only classes after hundreds of students tested positive for COVID-19 in the first two weeks of the semester. On October 5th, students will be returning for in-person classes and some are not too comfortable about it. “Until we see an actual policy that specifically says you know, as a professor you need to be accommodating to students then it doesn’t really mean anything,” said Charlie Jones, a senator for the student government association at JMU. The student government association wants to see a policy that would make faculty and staff more accountable for being flexible in handling student requests. The organization sent a formal proposal to the university for online-only classes to continue or make in-person instruction voluntary. JMU spokeswoman Caitlyn Read says faculty members are encouraged to grant the request from students if they choose to. “This has been all about flexibility and adaptability and being able to meet students where they are because we have students on every end of this spectrum. For our students that want to be fully online, we encourage them to work directly with their family members,” said Read. Students are expected to make the request, faculty or staff aren’t required to approve it. JMU said they are trying to make students feel as comfortable as possible by urging faculty and staff to convert to online classes for students that request it.

Latest News

News

AAA gives reasons why gas prices may vary across the Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gas prices can vary from town to town, or even between gas stations that may be down the street from each other. AAA said there could be a lot of factors as to why. The time of their last gas delivery, or who their gas distributor is, could be factors in the price difference. A gas station could also lower its gas price in hopes more people will come to them and make up for the loss by spending money on snacks and drinks inside. AAA noted that where a gas station is located can also factor into the gas price. “Comparing Harrisonburg to Waynesboro, they sit in different areas, it’s different kinds of traffic that come through. There are a lot of different factors out there that can affect gas prices,” Morgan Dean, Senior Specialist, Public and Government Affairs VA, said. Harrisonburg’s current average is $2.17, while Staunton and Waynesboro’s current average is $2.12. Both are higher than the state average of $2.09. Dean noted the difference in price between Harrisonburg and Waynesboro would not be a result of the I-81 gas tax that went into effect on July 1. “After the July 1 change in gas taxes, localities all across the state are now all paying the same amount in taxes. Previously, drivers in communities along I-81, in Northern Virginia and in Tidewater were paying extra taxes in regional transportation districts. Now, all drivers in Virginia pay those same taxes," Dean said. However, prices are cheaper this year compared to last year. While demand for gas has gone up in the last week, prices have remained low because so many people were not driving during the peak of the pandemic, and there was enough supply to not raise the price. Now, Dean said AAA is watching travel as we head into the fall season. “There are a lot of people that have rented places, maybe down along the coast, maybe in the mountains where they have WIFI and the family can go together. The kids can do some virtual learning during the day and then have fun with whatever is going on there,” Dean said. You can download the AAA app on your phone to find out the lowest gas prices nearby.

News

Salvation Army in the Shenandoah Valley supports community through COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Salvation Army in the Shenandoah Valley has been able to support the community in various ways during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Staunton Salvation Army has partnered with school districts, live streamed services and for the first time, the corps hosted a virtual event called, Harmony of Hope, to thank those who have supported their efforts. “The event is just a way we have been able to show what we’ve been doing over the last year, but also how we have been able to help so many lives through COVID-19, here in Staunton,” said Lt. Kelsey Meredith. The event streamed online Friday and is able to watched by clicking here. “The community has come out in all different ways to help support the mission of the Salvation Army, as well as different organizations to make sure those who were less fortunate in our community, were able to get through the time,” said Lt. Johnathan Meredith. At the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, Captain Harold and Eunice Gitau said they have assisted the community in a number of ways including through rent and utility assistance. “The people that are coming as first-timers, they still are needing. The need does not segregate. If you are laid off, if you have been furloughed, life continues. We are privileged to be in a position to assist them as the need comes,” Capt. Eunice Gitau said. The sounds of Red Kettle bell will be ringing later this year. The Salvation Army is collecting Red Kettle Donations in person and online this year at redkettlenow.com.

News

Local professor reflects on “Climate Clock” in New York City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
There is a “Climate Clock” on display in New York City that creators say shows the time left to reverse damage due to climate change before it’s too late. Right now, it’s set at a little over seven years.

News

“Friendly City Fortune” raffle ends October 10

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“It feels like our job is more important now than ever because there are so many businesses that are really struggling," Andrea Dono said.

Staunton

Salvation Army in the Shenandoah Valley supports community through COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Salvation Army is collecting Red Kettle Donations in person and online this year.

Local

Police investigating stolen trailers in Harrisonburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
At least three trailers have been stolen in Harrisonburg recently.