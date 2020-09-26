Advertisement

Local artists spread smiles throughout the community

“The Happy Moon” hosts communal art project
10,000 Smiles
10,000 Smiles
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 26, 2020
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “The Happy Moon” is a local art group that William Snyder III and Mün Starship created. Their newest project, “10,000 Smiles” is to create smiles of all kinds in an effort to spread joy. That includes 8′ tall smiles.

“10,000 smiles came out of just wanting to share joy. We have this shtick about finding your happy, #findyourhappy,” Snyder said.

They opened the project to the community for people of all ages to get involved and paint the giant smiley faces.

“I think it’s an excuse for people to get out. People are so desperate for a way to connect with each other besides a screen right now,” Starship said.

“Opening it up and allowing other people to have a hand in something and to have a sense of ownership in a piece just makes it much more valuable," Snyder said.

And they said the inspiration for the community event came from the unprecedented times brought on by the pandemic.

“We have 8 kids between us, so going through school right now is very difficult being in front of the screen. People are vying for community connection,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the artwork is a great way to relax.

“Just having something kind of cathartic and relaxing, and creativity is a great way to do that,” Snyder said. And he said the community effort is the artwork itself.

“Letting that experience be a part of the art and actually be the art. So this, this is the artwork as a public event,” Snyder said.

The giant smiley faces will be distributed throughout Broadway and surrounding counties to be found. You can follow the journey of the smiles with #findyourhappy.

