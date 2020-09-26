New voting location in Harrisonburg City Hall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re planning to vote early in Harrisonburg, the voting polls will be moved from the lobby to the buildings atrium beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

The city’s Director of Elections Mark Finks said this move allows more space for social distancing and room for a few more polls to keep crowds moving.

“Right now, we have the most foot traffic that’s coming into city hall and likely will for the next few months, so it will definitely be a benefit to us to have our own entry/exit system for voters that are coming in," Finks said. "Not having to share doors with citizens that are coming into the treasurer’s department or any of the other city hall departments.”

He said the lobby can manage three polling tables now. On Monday, they will have five in Harrisonburg City Hall’s atrium.

Voters can access the atrium from the S. Main St. entrance, which is ADA compliant.

Curbside voting is also available.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.