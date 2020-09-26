West Virginia falls to no. 15 Oklahoma State on the road

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia fell to no. 15 Oklahoma State on the road 27-13.

The Cowboys scored 20 points in the second quarter and didn’t look back.

The Mountaineers got on the board in the second quarter when Winston Wright Jr. scored a 70-yard touchdown pass from Jarret Doege.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard sealed the deal for the Cowboys with a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game with just over a minute to go.

Doege threw for 285 yards with the one touchdown to Wright Jr.

Leddie Brown led the ground attack with 106 rushing yards for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia will play Baylor next Saturday.

