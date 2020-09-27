Advertisement

College students share experiences of current semester during the COVID-19 pandemic

James Madison University students share experiences of college life during the pandemic
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - College students across the country are experiencing an unusual year. Some students are working from home while some are still on campuses. Some students say it’s been stressful dealing with the changes.

Luke Forbes is in his last semester at James Madison University, studying philosophy and political science. He returned home after on-campus students were asked to leave and has stayed there ever since.

“If there’s anything that really didn’t help to put me in a good head space at the start of this semester it was having to move twice in less than two weeks,” Forbes said.

Forbes said while moving around has been stressful he has had more time for activities he didn’t before, which is good and has made space in his house that is solely for work to try to differentiate between “work space” and “sleep space.”

Michael Buncher is a sophomore at James Madison University studying marketing who was granted an exemption to stay on campus.

He said he tries to relieve stress at the gym, but it’s hard to focus on schoolwork sometimes while also worrying about getting sick. He adds being in his room a good part of the day is hard too. But said in the end, he is trying to be positive.

“I think the one thing that is kind of getting me through this is that this will end eventually. This is not just something that is going to keep going on for like the rest of our lives,” Buncher said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm to start week, good chance for rain Tuesday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A warm and nice start to the work week but a cold front will pass through the area Tuesday, bringing rain and thunderstorms into the forecast and cooler temperatures. Another cold front arrives Thursday as temperatures will then drop again.

News

Man raising awareness on stolen trailers in the United States

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Trailers are the most often thing stolen on wheels and the least often found in the United States,” Ron Melancon said.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Nice weather the next two days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
More sunshine arrives today along with warmer weather. We will keep the warm weather around until a cold front bring rain chances back in the forecast especially by Tuesday. Cool weather returns by Wednesday.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 736 on Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, September 27, Virginia has had 146,144 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

East Hardy Football 9-26-20

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Charlotte Harris historical marker unveiled in Court Square

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Today we formally announce and dedicate the Charlotte Harris historic marker on Court Square in Harrisonburg to every single Black woman in the Commonwealth of Virginia and all 50 states of the union, indeed around the world. This is for you sisters, this is for you,” Steven Thomas said.

News

Local artists spread smiles throughout the community

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think it’s an excuse for people to get out. People are so desperate for a way to connect with each other besides a screen right now,” Mün Starship said.

News

Wilson Memorial Football

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Some brief warm weather ahead

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
As the remnants of Beta move offshore, sunshine returns with warmer temperatures as well. Two cold fronts will pass through the area next week which will bring rain chances and cool weather again.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 975 on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By Madison Greer
As of Saturday, September 26, Virginia has had 145,408 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.