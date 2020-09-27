First Alert Forecast: Nice weather the next two days

(WHSV) - More sunshine arrives today along with warmer weather. We will keep the warm weather around until a cold front bring rain chances back in the forecast especially by Tuesday. Cool weather returns by Wednesday.

SUNDAY: A comfortable start with fog early and temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and warm throughout the day. A great day to get outside. Highs in the upper 70s. A nice evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Partly cloudy conditions stay around overnight. Lows right around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with a stray shower or storm possible. Another beautiful day. Highs around 80. Evening temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear skies transitioning to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A cold front will arrive by Tuesday. A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. Still warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers possible at any point in the day. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies with a stray shower possible. Staying cooler with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

