First Alert Forecast: Warm to start week, good chance for rain Tuesday

(WHSV) - A warm and nice start to the work week but a cold front will pass through the area Tuesday, bringing rain and thunderstorms into the forecast and cooler temperatures. Another cold front arrives Thursday as temperatures will then drop again.

SUNDAY: A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight but areas of fog develop as well. Overnight lows right around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with a stray shower or storm possible. Another beautiful day. Highs in the upper 70s. Evening temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear skies transitioning to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A cold front will arrive by Tuesday. A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy throughout the day with periods of rain and thunderstorms. With cloud cover, highs only reach the low 70s. This system will likely bring a solid amount of rain. Periods of rain will continue into Tuesday night with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers in the morning hours. Highs only around 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. 0.5-1″ of rain through Wednesday for our western viewing area and 1-2″ expected for the rest of our viewing area.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies with a stray shower possible. Staying cooler with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Another cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

