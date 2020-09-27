Man raising awareness on stolen trailers in the United States

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ron Melancon has been compiling information on stolen trailers for awhile now.

“Why am I doing this? Because no one else will,” Melancon said.

According to his research, Melancon said stolen trailers is a big issue in our country.

“Trailers are the most often thing stolen on wheels and the least often found in the United States,” Melancon said.

Melancon said he began his site dangeroustrailers.org after witnessing a fatal accident over 16 years ago.

“With my data collecting of people’s trailers coming off a hitch and causing havoc, I also discovered that people’s trailers are being stolen in like 30 seconds. So, as any good American, we are told to step up and make a difference and I wanted to be the focal point, the man who was going to make a difference," Melancon said.

He hopes to have his research seen by lawmakers and officials and ultimately have legislation passed.

“We tend to dismiss the small stuff until it becomes a bigger problem. It’s your property, you worked hard to get your jet ski, you worked hard to get your boat trailer, you worked hard to get your stuff in a trailer. Why should someone else take it in 30 seconds or less?,” Melancon said.

And he said trailer safety is another big issue he is fighting.

“That could be my child, and the reason why I’m on this is because it could happen to my family... It could happen to your family,” Melancon said.

Melancon said one thing people can do to protect their trailers from being stolen is put a wheel lock on it.

Along with dangeroustrailers.org, Melancon started a Facebook group Stolen Trailers. Org Across the USA and Canada.

