Advertisement

Man raising awareness on stolen trailers in the United States

Ron Melancon uses his websites to raise awareness on stolen trailers
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ron Melancon has been compiling information on stolen trailers for awhile now.

“Why am I doing this? Because no one else will,” Melancon said.

According to his research, Melancon said stolen trailers is a big issue in our country.

“Trailers are the most often thing stolen on wheels and the least often found in the United States,” Melancon said.

Melancon said he began his site dangeroustrailers.org after witnessing a fatal accident over 16 years ago.

“With my data collecting of people’s trailers coming off a hitch and causing havoc, I also discovered that people’s trailers are being stolen in like 30 seconds. So, as any good American, we are told to step up and make a difference and I wanted to be the focal point, the man who was going to make a difference," Melancon said.

He hopes to have his research seen by lawmakers and officials and ultimately have legislation passed.

“We tend to dismiss the small stuff until it becomes a bigger problem. It’s your property, you worked hard to get your jet ski, you worked hard to get your boat trailer, you worked hard to get your stuff in a trailer. Why should someone else take it in 30 seconds or less?,” Melancon said.

And he said trailer safety is another big issue he is fighting.

“That could be my child, and the reason why I’m on this is because it could happen to my family... It could happen to your family,” Melancon said.

Melancon said one thing people can do to protect their trailers from being stolen is put a wheel lock on it.

Along with dangeroustrailers.org, Melancon started a Facebook group Stolen Trailers. Org Across the USA and Canada.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm to start week, good chance for rain Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
A warm and nice start to the work week but a cold front will pass through the area Tuesday, bringing rain and thunderstorms into the forecast and cooler temperatures. Another cold front arrives Thursday as temperatures will then drop again.

News

College students share experiences of current semester during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think the one thing that is kind of getting me through this is that this will end eventually. This is not just something that is going to keep going on for like the rest of our lives,” Michael Buncher said.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Nice weather the next two days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
More sunshine arrives today along with warmer weather. We will keep the warm weather around until a cold front bring rain chances back in the forecast especially by Tuesday. Cool weather returns by Wednesday.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 736 on Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Sunday, September 27, Virginia has had 146,144 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Latest News

News

East Hardy Football 9-26-20

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Charlotte Harris historical marker unveiled in Court Square

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Today we formally announce and dedicate the Charlotte Harris historic marker on Court Square in Harrisonburg to every single Black woman in the Commonwealth of Virginia and all 50 states of the union, indeed around the world. This is for you sisters, this is for you,” Steven Thomas said.

News

Local artists spread smiles throughout the community

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think it’s an excuse for people to get out. People are so desperate for a way to connect with each other besides a screen right now,” Mün Starship said.

News

Wilson Memorial Football

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Some brief warm weather ahead

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
As the remnants of Beta move offshore, sunshine returns with warmer temperatures as well. Two cold fronts will pass through the area next week which will bring rain chances and cool weather again.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 975 on Saturday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
|
By Madison Greer
As of Saturday, September 26, Virginia has had 145,408 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.