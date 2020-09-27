No. 20 Virginia Tech wins big in season opener over NC State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - No. 20 Virginia Tech started its season out strong, beating NC State 45-24.

Virginia Tech was without 23 players and two full-time coaches for this game.

The Hokies were led in the passing attack by both Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson II. Patterson II had two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.

Khalil Herbert rushed for 104 yards and scored a touchdown, as well.

Virginia Tech will visit Duke next week.

