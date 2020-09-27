UVA wins its season opener, 38-20 over Duke

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After having to wait two weeks before finally opening up its season, UVA has its first win of the year.

Virginia topped Duke 38-20 at Scott Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Brennan Armstrong was 24 of 45 through the air, throwing for 269 yards with two passing touchdowns and one score on the ground.

Wayne Tualapapa scored twice, rushing for a game-high 95 yards.

Lavel Davis Jr. led the Hoos on the receiving front with 101 yards and snagging both of Armstrong’s touchdown passes.

The Cavaliers notched five interceptions, including one from former JMU Duke D’Angelo Amos.

UVA has a tough test in its second game, facing no. 1 Clemson next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.