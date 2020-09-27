Advertisement

UVA wins its season opener, 38-20 over Duke

UVA wins its first game of the year
UVA wins its first game of the year(WHSV)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After having to wait two weeks before finally opening up its season, UVA has its first win of the year.

Virginia topped Duke 38-20 at Scott Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Brennan Armstrong was 24 of 45 through the air, throwing for 269 yards with two passing touchdowns and one score on the ground.

Wayne Tualapapa scored twice, rushing for a game-high 95 yards.

Lavel Davis Jr. led the Hoos on the receiving front with 101 yards and snagging both of Armstrong’s touchdown passes.

The Cavaliers notched five interceptions, including one from former JMU Duke D’Angelo Amos.

UVA has a tough test in its second game, facing no. 1 Clemson next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia falls to no. 15 Oklahoma State on the road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
West Virginia fell to no. 15 Oklahoma State on the road 27-13.

Sports

Familiar face now at the helm for Wilson Memorial football

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Wilson Memorial football program has a familiar face getting set for his first season leading the team.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 4

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 4 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Beyond The Huddle - Conner Culpen (Staunton)

Updated: 18 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Beyond The Huddle - Conner Culpen (Staunton)

Latest News

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Friday Flashback - Spotswood makes history in 2019

Updated: 19 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Friday Flashback - Spotswood makes history in 2019

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Spring 2021 Preview - Staunton

Updated: 19 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Spring 2021 Preview - Staunton

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Spring 2021 Preview - Wilson Memorial

Updated: 19 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 4: Spring 2021 Preview - Wilson Memorial

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 3: 1-on-1 with Stonewall Jackson football head coach Kyle Kokkonen

Updated: 19 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 3: 1-on-1 with Stonewall Jackson football head coach Kyle Kokkonen

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 4: West Virginia Highlights

Updated: 19 hours ago
EndZone 2020 - Week 4: West Virginia Highlights

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 13 - Kyle Kokkonen

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 13 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Stonewall Jackson High School football head coach Kyle Kokkonen.