Charlottesville-based CFA Institute lays off more than 100 employees worldwide

CFA Institute.
CFA Institute.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based company is laying-off 140 employees worldwide.

CFA Institute announced it is eliminating positions as part of a plan to create a new operating model to modernize its organization and adapt to COVID-19 changes.

The company is not saying how many jobs will be lost from its headquarters on East High Street.

Affected employees will be paid for 10 months and receive their severance.

CFA laid off about 30 employees in September 2018. At the time, it said those cuts were part of a restructuring aimed at global growth.

