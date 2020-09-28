Advertisement

Crash in Rockingham County closes part of Cross Keys Road

Drivers can expect delays in Rockingham County following a crash on Monday night.
Drivers can expect delays in Rockingham County following a crash on Monday night.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays in Rockingham County following a crash on Monday night.

As of 7:24 p.m., VDOT reports lane closures in the area of Port Republic Road and Cross Keys Road.

Officials have not confirmed how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

VDH Pandemic Metric Dashboard helps show COVID-19 impact by region

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Virginia Department of Health announced their Pandemic Metric Dashboard to show how the coronavirus is affecting the commonwealth.

News

Small businesses adjust to a “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“It’s going to be great when we’re back up to full capacity of course, but right now, we’re doing enough to survive, basically," Bill Royer said.

News

First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way and cooler temperatures to follow

Updated: 1 hours ago
(WHSV) - There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a few spotty or isolated showers. Temperatures in the evening will be comfortable and in the 70s. (60s where we had rain). Turning cloudy overnight but staying rather mild. Low clouds and fog overnight, Lows in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley. TUESDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog and a few on and off spotty showers, morning temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with rain coverage and intensity increasing by late morning to early afternoon. Highs will be around noon, in the mid to upper 60s. We may have a few spots that reach 70 but that will be short lived. Waves of rain for the day, heavy at times. That will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 60s so it will be cool for the afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain by late afternoon and evening. This will continue for most of the overnight hours. Likely starting to taper off after about 2 am Wednesday morning. Fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected but there may be some localized flooding with some creeks running high and some flood prone, poor drainage areas.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the afternoon but a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations. SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia locations and more isolated for the Valley. SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

News

COVID-19 Care Kit event

Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 Care Kit event next week. On Friday, October 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can stop by the Crossroads Baptist Church at 11265 Senedo Rd to pick up your Care Kit. You will receive a free cloth mask, a free hand sanitizer and information about COVID-19 and safety practices.

Latest News

News

OASIS Fine Arts & Crafts celebrates 20th anniversary

Updated: 1 hours ago
OASIS Fine Arts and Crafts in Harrisonburg will be 20 years old this week. The local co-op is celebrating with the little people in the window display dressed in party hats. It will also feature banners and a new mosaic. On “First Friday," there will be a show of posted artwork by their former members. There will be giveaways, door prizes, and individually wrapped cookies for those who attend the event. Oasis had planned a larger downtown celebration with 10 partners but had to postpone until 2021 once the pandemic hit. Barbara Camph with Oasis says art is a good distraction from the effects of the virus. “You know, I always find, and I think others do too, when you’re feeling depressed, do some art. Scribble, doodle, take a piece of chalk, just do anything to bring joy into your life.” Oasis was shut down for two and a half months but worked hard to get their e-commerce platform up and “vibrant” according to Camph, and were one of the first places in the valley to re-open following safety guidelines.

News

Department of Health creates new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health announced the launch of a new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard. The dashboard, which will be updated weekly, shows a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region. The dashboard will show: Data trends for COVID-19 in specific communities where the virus is spreading Assist local and state governments in determining additional mitigation measures This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs," Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A, said. “A community where cases are surging and hospital beds are filling up, for example, will require different response efforts from those in a community where cases are declining and hospital occupancy is low.” A CDC School Metrics tab will also be available within the dashboard. This tab uses metrics described by the CDC to guide decisions by school officials, taking into consideration the school’s ability to implement and adhere to key mitigation strategies to decrease transmission of COVID-19. VDH recommends local government and school officials work with local health districts to evaluate epidemiologic and other data to assess the extent of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) transmission within their region, its effect on the Commonwealth, and the ability of the healthcare system to function. This data should then be interpreted within the context of the local jurisdiction. The education setting outbreaks dashboard will include aggregate outbreak data that breaks out the current “Educational” category of outbreaks for K-12, childcare and higher education setting sub-categories.

News

Local expert says she is optimistic about seasonal hiring in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Some seasonal positions have already been posted.

News

Rockingham County School Board to discuss potential process for bringing more grade levels into schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Whether we can now, after the experience we’ve had pre-K through first, whether we should start planning potentially for the return of additional grade levels,” Dr. Scheikl said.

State

Va. correctional center reports 17 deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Deerfield Correctional Center is reporting 17 deaths and more than 700 cases of COVID-19.

News

OASIS Fine Arts & Crafts celebrates 20th anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
There will be giveaways, door prizes, and individually wrapped cookies for those who attend the event.