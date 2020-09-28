Dart Resale & Trade soon to open in Downtown Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Mary Yoder-Anderson was one of the 14 entrepreneurs in Harrisonburg Economic Development’s first-ever Launch Harrisonburg cohort last year.

Launch Harrisonburg is a nine-week virtual cohort that helps aspiring entrepreneurs with tools needed to develop their business ideas.

For Mary, her goal was a second-hand clothing shop, one that will now open soon in Downtown Harrisonburg.

“I started off with an idea and a lot of pieces that needed to be put together in order to get to a storefront,” Yoder-Anderson said, “and it was great to bounce ideas off of other entrepreneurs and get advice from business owners in our own community.”

With help from the cohort, Mary has put together Dart Resale & Trade, which is a buy-sell-trade shop with men and women’s second-hand clothing, both modern and vintage.

Mary started her business at different pop-up sales in the area, but she is excited to now have a store of her own.

“I can’t wait for people to actually be in here,” Yoder-Anderson said. “Doing the pop-ups was a ton of fun and there was a lot of interest in the community, and we’ve had a lot of people walk by curious about the shop so it’ll feel goof to open the doors”

Starting the second week of October, people will be allowed to bring in clothing one week per month, in exchange for store credit or cash.

And as Mary hopes to open doors later this week, she encourages other aspiring entrepreneurs to apply for this Fall’s Launch Harrisonburg cohort. The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 5, and you can apply online at https://harrisonburgdevelopment.com/launch-harrisonburg/

