Department of Health creates new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced the launch of a new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard.

The dashboard, which will be updated weekly, shows a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region.

The dashboard will show:

Data trends for COVID-19 in specific communities where the virus is spreading

Assist local and state governments in determining additional mitigation measures

This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs," Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A, said. “A community where cases are surging and hospital beds are filling up, for example, will require different response efforts from those in a community where cases are declining and hospital occupancy is low.”

A CDC School Metrics tab will also be available within the dashboard. This tab uses metrics described by the CDC to guide decisions by school officials, taking into consideration the school’s ability to implement and adhere to key mitigation strategies to decrease transmission of COVID-19.

VDH recommends local government and school officials work with local health districts to evaluate epidemiologic and other data to assess the extent of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) transmission within their region, its effect on the Commonwealth, and the ability of the healthcare system to function.

This data should then be interpreted within the context of the local jurisdiction.

The education setting outbreaks dashboard will include aggregate outbreak data that breaks out the current “Educational” category of outbreaks for K-12, childcare and higher education setting sub-categories.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.