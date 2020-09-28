Advertisement

Department of Health creates new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced the launch of a new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard.

The dashboard, which will be updated weekly, shows a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region.

The dashboard will show:

  • Data trends for COVID-19 in specific communities where the virus is spreading
  • Assist local and state governments in determining additional mitigation measures

This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs," Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A, said. “A community where cases are surging and hospital beds are filling up, for example, will require different response efforts from those in a community where cases are declining and hospital occupancy is low.”

A CDC School Metrics tab will also be available within the dashboard. This tab uses metrics described by the CDC to guide decisions by school officials, taking into consideration the school’s ability to implement and adhere to key mitigation strategies to decrease transmission of COVID-19.

VDH recommends local government and school officials work with local health districts to evaluate epidemiologic and other data to assess the extent of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) transmission within their region, its effect on the Commonwealth, and the ability of the healthcare system to function.

This data should then be interpreted within the context of the local jurisdiction.

The education setting outbreaks dashboard will include aggregate outbreak data that breaks out the current “Educational” category of outbreaks for K-12, childcare and higher education setting sub-categories.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Jury finds white nationalist guilty of rape threat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal jury on Monday found a self-proclaimed white nationalist guilty of threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a racist group he felt was harassing and bullying him.

Local

Valley linemen help restore power to thousands down south after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
16 linemen with SVEC left for the Gulf Coast earlier this month to help those left in the dark after Hurrican Sally made landfall.

Local

Dart Resale & Trade soon to open in Downtown Harrisonburg

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
With help from the Launch Harrisonburg cohort, Mary has put together Dart Resale & Trade, which is a buy-sell-trade shop with men and women’s second-hand clothing, both modern and vintage.

News

Shenandoah National Park bracing for busy October

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Salvation Army of Staunton to take applications for Thanksgiving/Christmas Angel Tree and Food Assistance program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Salvation Army of Staunton will soon open applications for its Thanksgiving/Christmas Angel Tree and Food Assistance program.

Tell Me Something Good

Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation creates “Silly Walk” zones

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
If you visit any parks throughout Harrisonburg, there are new "Silly Walk" zones for you to dance through during this pandemic.

Local

Shenandoah National Park bracing for busy October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Shenandoah National Park is bracing for visitation to increase during an already busy year, especially during October.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 449 on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, September 28, Virginia has had 146,593 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Shenandoah Automotive looks forward to 4th annual Free Oil Change Day for breast cancer survivors an

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 736 on Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago