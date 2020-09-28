Advertisement

Dukes ranked No. 14 in preseason poll

The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is earning preseason recognition ahead of the 2021 season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s lacrosse team is earning preseason recognition ahead of the 2021 season. The Dukes are ranked No. 14 in the Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Preseason Poll.

Press Release from JMU Athletics - Monday, Sept. 28

James Madison women’s lacrosse was ranked #14 in the Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Preseason Poll, as announced by US Lacrosse Magazine.

JMU finished the shortened 2020 season with a 5-1 record, which included a pair of top-25 victories and two 10-goal wins.

The Dukes ranked seventh nationally in saves percentage (.515), ninth in draw-control percentage (.609) and 10th in scoring defense (8.33). They were also 12th in clearing percentage (.906), 17th in caused turnovers per game (10.5) and 25th in scoring margin (+3.67).

JMU returns 10 players with starting experience from last year’s team, including 2020 All-Americans Molly Dougherty and Rachel Matey, as well as 2019 All-CAA honoree Emma Johnson. Other starters back include Katie Checkosky, Mairead Durkin, Lizzy Fox, Charlotte Haggerty, Kacey Knobloch, Taylor Marchetti and Isabella Peterson.

The Dukes were one of two Colonial Athletic Association teams to be ranked in the poll, as Hofstra was 25th. North Carolina earned the top spot from US Lacrosse Magazine and were followed by #2 Notre Dame, #3 Loyola, #4 Syracuse and #5 Stony Brook.

Nike/US Lacrosse Division I Preseason Top 25

1. North Carolina

2. Notre Dame

3. Loyola

4. Syracuse

5. Stony Brook

6. Northwestern

7. Maryland

8. Florida

9. Michigan

10. Penn

11. Richmond

12. Denver

13. USC

14. James Madison

15. Dartmouth

16. Duke

17. Boston College

18. Virginia

19. UMass

20. Virginia Tech

21. Navy

22. Penn State

23. Colorado

24. Stanford

25. Hofstra

