First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way and cooler temperatures to follow

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WHSV) - There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a few spotty or isolated showers. Temperatures in the evening will be comfortable and in the 70s. (60s where we had rain). Turning cloudy overnight but staying rather mild. Low clouds and fog overnight, Lows in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog and a few on and off spotty showers, morning temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with rain coverage and intensity increasing by late morning to early afternoon. Highs will be around noon, in the mid to upper 60s. We may have a few spots that reach 70 but that will be short lived. Waves of rain for the day, heavy at times. That will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 60s so it will be cool for the afternoon and evening.

Heaviest rain by late afternoon and evening. This will continue for most of the overnight hours. Likely starting to taper off after about 2 am Wednesday morning. Fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected but there may be some localized flooding with some creeks running high and some flood prone, poor drainage areas.

A slow moving cold front will bring measurable rain to the area, especially later Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the afternoon but a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia locations and more isolated for the Valley.

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

