Governor Northam provides recovery update, state COVID-19 trends

Governor Northam and First Lady Pam Northam.
Governor Northam and First Lady Pam Northam.(WDBJ)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam provided an update on his health as well as positive COVID-19 trends in the state.

On his Twitter page, Governor Northam thanks his fellow friends and Virginians for the ‘prayers and kind wishes’ as he and First Lady Pam Northam recover from COVID-19.

The governor also tweeted some statistics in the state, such as:

  • 2 million tests reported, with 24,000+ tests reported in the last 24 hours
  • The state has a record low statewide positivity rate at 4.7%
  • The 7-day average of new cases is 779, which is the lowest since early July
  • The state of Virginia has the 2nd lowest transmission rate in the nation

