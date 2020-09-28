Governor Northam provides recovery update, state COVID-19 trends

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam provided an update on his health as well as positive COVID-19 trends in the state.

On his Twitter page, Governor Northam thanks his fellow friends and Virginians for the ‘prayers and kind wishes’ as he and First Lady Pam Northam recover from COVID-19.

Just wanted to share a quick update on how @FirstLadyVA and I are doing. We thank our friends and fellow Virginians for the prayers and kind wishes, and we appreciate everyone continuing to take #COVID19 seriously. Grateful to Pam for the camerawork and to Pearl for the cameo! pic.twitter.com/zIzw7rR7X5 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 28, 2020

The governor also tweeted some statistics in the state, such as:

2 million tests reported, with 24,000+ tests reported in the last 24 hours

The state has a record low statewide positivity rate at 4.7%

The 7-day average of new cases is 779, which is the lowest since early July

The state of Virginia has the 2nd lowest transmission rate in the nation

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.