Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation creates “Silly Walk” zones

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — If you have taken a walk through any of Harrisonburg’s parks, you may have noticed a new sign reading, “You have now entered a silly walk area.” It’s Harrisonburg Parks and Recreations' new initiative to encourage people to get out and to have a little fun.

If you dare to walk through, there is one rule: Only silly walkers allowed. Each sign with a different kind of walk, ranging from the shopping cart all the way to a ballerina twirl. The department says they hope the signs will bring joy to those around the community.

“Seeing people enjoy themselves and just be silly. You know, life is too serious, especially during a pandemic so let’s just have some fun,” said Nicole Gray, the Youth and Child Care program specialist.

If you see any of these signs, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation encourages you to submit your best silly walk videos to their Facebook page with #HBurgSillyWalks.

