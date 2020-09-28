Advertisement

Hokies, ‘Hoos look to build off season-opening wins

It took longer than expected but both Virginia and Virginia Tech have gotten the 2020 season started.
It took longer than expected but both Virginia and Virginia Tech have gotten the 2020 season started.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It took longer than expected but both Virginia and Virginia Tech have gotten the 2020 season started.

“I just want to say thank you to every body that made it possible for us to play a football game," said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente during his weekly press conference Monday morning.

Virginia Tech was able to rack up 314 rushing yards in a 45-24 win over NC State at Lane Stadium Saturday night. The Hokies took the field without 23 players and two assistant coaches, including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

“It was nice for us to get to do it," said Fuente. "It was nice for us to play well. Certainly I don’t want to make too much of it. There were plenty of things that we’ve got to do better.”

Meanwhile in Charlottesville, UVA scored 21 points in the fourth quarter en route a 38-20 victory over Duke at Scott Stadium Saturday evening.

“Feels really good to have played a football game," said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Our players needed it. They needed a reinforcement that the work they had been putting in had a real an tangible outcome our opportunity.”

Brennan Armstrong, who’s in his first year as UVA starting quarterback, threw for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while adding 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“I had confidence in Brennan going into this year," said Mendenhall. "Increased confidence now after seeing what I saw in game one.”

With the season openers now behind them, UVA and Virginia Tech turn the focus to their game two opponents. The Cavaliers are preparing for a road trip to No. 1-nationally ranked Clemson. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Saturday (10/3) night on ACC Network.

“Now that we have had our opener, to have a normal game week and to be on the road and to be against a quality opponent, it’s just a breath of fresh air,” said Mendenhall.

Virginia Tech pays a visit to winless Duke Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

