Local expert says she is optimistic about seasonal hiring in 2020

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The holiday season is quickly approaching, but with the pandemic still going on, seasonal jobs may look different this year.

Kaystyle Madden with Virginia Career Works said even with the pandemic, she is optimistic about holiday hiring.

“There is a concern that consumers aren’t spending as much but they are. It just looks a little different, so there are jobs available out there,” Madden explained.

Madden said to look out for retail jobs that offer curbside pick up, factory or warehouse positions.

“There is still a lot of essential jobs that are hiring, so they’re out there as well," she said. "There are just a lot of jobs that are still available out there. Seasonal or not, work is available.”

Virginia Career Works posts new positions, daily. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.