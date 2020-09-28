Moorefield-Berkeley Springs game canceled

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The high school football game between Moorefield and Berkeley Springs scheduled for Friday night (10/2) has been canceled.

Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello confirmed the cancellation to WHSV Monday. Moorefield High School is currently on a remote learning plan for the rest of the week. Moorefield’s game against Petersburg last Friday was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case at Moorefield.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to have a bye week on Friday, October 9. The next game on Moorefield’s schedule is a home contest against Philip Barbour on Friday, October 16.

