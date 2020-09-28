Northam announces $8.4 million to support COVID-19 response efforts in rural Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday more than $8.4 million in Community Development Block Grants for 14 projects that will help rural communities across the commonwealth recover from economic impacts due to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Virginia receives funding annually to distribute to small cities, towns and counties, and the funding is allocated among local government applicants through an open application process. The funding can be used for construction or rehab of structures for shelters, testing or equipment manufacturing, training programs, PPE equipment and more.

“Our administration remains committed to investing in rural communities during this unprecedented health crisis and as we work to rebuild Virginia’s economy,” said Governor Northam. “This funding will go a long way to address the immediate needs of Virginia families and provide relief to small businesses, so they are better prepared for economic growth despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”

Among some local projects receiving funding include Page County’s Strong Business Strong, Pop-Up Food Hub and Mask Production and Shenandoah County’s Small Business Recovery Assistance program.

The Small Business Strong project will receive $548,275 to support the recovery of approximately 300 local lodging, retail, restaurant and service-oriented businesses in Page County.

The Pop-Up Food Hub and Mask Production program will receive $175,800 to expand its food pantry to provide meals to low- to moderate-income households and elderly individuals, along with hospitality and restaurant workers who have been laid off or furloughed due to the pandemic. Page County will also help establish a small mask production operation.

The Shenandoah County Small Business Reocery Assistance program will receive $550,000 to assist the small business community affected by the pandemic.

