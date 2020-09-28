Advertisement

OASIS Fine Arts & Crafts celebrates 20th anniversary

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — OASIS Fine Arts and Crafts in Harrisonburg will be 20 years old this week. The local co-op is celebrating with the little people in the window display dressed in party hats. It will also feature banners and a new mosaic.

On “First Friday," there will be a show of posted artwork by their former members. There will be giveaways, door prizes, and individually wrapped cookies for those who attend the event.

Oasis had planned a larger downtown celebration with 10 partners but had to postpone until 2021 once the pandemic hit.

Barbara Camph with Oasis says art is a good distraction from the effects of the virus. “You know, I always find, and I think others do too, when you’re feeling depressed, do some art. Scribble, doodle, take a piece of chalk, just do anything to bring joy into your life.”

Oasis was shut down for two and a half months but worked hard to get their e-commerce platform up and “vibrant” according to Camph, and were one of the first places in the valley to re-open following safety guidelines.

