Recent October Hurricanes to impact the United States

After most of September featuring plenty of tropical activity, the Atlantic Basin is dead quiet. October still has produced powerful storms, so this season is not over yet.

In October, temperatures begin to tumble and the tropical-like feel begins to go away. This creates a misconception that hurricane season significantly slows down in the month of October.

That is not necessarily true. As you may know, hurricanes are fueled by warm water. The Atlantic Ocean on October 1st is about as warm as it is in mid-August. Let’s take a look at the recent hurricanes to impact the United States in October.

HURRICANE MICHAEL - 2018

Hurricane Michael is the most recent landfalling hurricane in the United States during the month of October. Michael is also one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. Michael’s lowest pressure was at 919 mb and it was a Category 5 when it made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida in the Florida panhandle. Michael had the third lowest barometric pressure at landfall in United States history. It was also the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States as a Category 5 since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

HURRICANE NATE - 2017

Hurricane Nate was a minimal hurricane at landfall that had its worst impacts in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Nate was not a strong hurricane at all but it did develop in October and did produce damage.

HURRICANE MATTHEW - 2016

Hurricane Matthew was another very powerful hurricane that impacted the United States. While no area in the United States had a direct hit, Hurricane Matthew stayed very close to the Atlantic coastline and did make landfall in McClellanville, South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. Matthew was a Category 5 at one point with maximum winds of 165 mph. Even though Matthew only made landfall as a Category 1 storm, its barometric pressure was at 963 mb which at the time was the lowest pressure at landfall for a hurricane to hit the United States since Hurricane Irene in 2011.

HURRICANE SANDY - 2012

Hurricane Sandy was a memorable hurricane particularly to the northeast. Sandy currently is the largest hurricane on record as tropical storm force winds spanned 900 miles. Sandy made landfall near Brigantine, New Jersey as a post-tropical cyclone with maximum winds of 80 mph (Category 1 strength). Sandy broke records for lowest barometric pressure in many northeastern cities.

HURRICANE WILMA - 2005

Hurricane Wilma was another very powerful hurricane to strike the United States. Part of the record 2005 hurricane season, Wilma had peak maximum winds at 175 mph and a peak low pressure of 882 mb which is the lowest pressure recorded on record in the Atlantic Basin. Wilma made landfall in southern Florida near Cape Romano as a major hurricane of Category 3 strength with maximum winds of 120 mph.

In summary, recent October hurricanes have been some of the strongest hurricanes as well. The month of October features the most recent Category 5 landfall in the United States, the largest hurricane on record, and one with the lowest barometric pressure ever recorded. Just because the Atlantic Basin is quiet now, it could still become busy again. The 2020 hurricane season still has some time left.

