Rockingham County School Board to discuss potential process for bringing more grade levels into schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools Oskar Scheikl said schools are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and said there have been no new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

At the September 28th meeting, he said he will present a possible process for reintroducing some grade levels into school if that is determined in the future.

“Whether we can now, after the experience we’ve had pre-K through 1st, whether we should start planning potentially for the return of additional grade levels.,” Dr. Scheikl said.

Dr. Scheikl said bringing students back in person has a lot of factors, like social distancing in the classrooms and transportation, that will need to be addressed and said they want a little more time to look at the health data before making any decisions.

That meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. and can be accessed through a livestream on the school board’s website.

