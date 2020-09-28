Advertisement

Salvation Army of Staunton to take applications for Thanksgiving/Christmas Angel Tree and Food Assistance program

The Salvation Army in Staunton (Source: WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Salvation Army of Staunton will soon open applications for its Thanksgiving/Christmas Angel Tree and Food Assistance program.

According to a release from the Salvation Army, applications are by appointment only from October 5 until October 10. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to noon. On Tuesday and Thursday, appointments can be made from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, you can call the Salvation Army’s office at 540-885-8157, or email Teresa Harris at teresa.harris@uss.salvationarmy.org.

When you come to your appointment, you’re asked to bring a valid ID, any forms of income, birth certificates, custody papers and any benefit letter you may receive such as SNAP or TANF and proof of residency, according to the release. The Salvation Army services Staunton and Western Augusta County.

When you arrive, you will be able to sign up your family for the program. If you’d like someone else to sign your family up, you must provide a letter stating that you are giving that person permission to do so.

You’ll also be asked to wear a mask during your appointment due to COVID-19. One person from each family will be allowed to come to the appointment.

