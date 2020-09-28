Schedule changes for Week 5 of West Virginia H.S. football season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are multiple schedule changes that affect WHSV area teams in Week 5 of the high school football season in West Virginia.

Moorefield-Berkeley Springs Canceled

The high school football game between Moorefield and Berkeley Springs scheduled for Friday night (10/2) has been canceled.

Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello confirmed the cancellation to WHSV Monday. Moorefield High School is currently on a remote learning plan for the rest of the week. Moorefield’s game against Petersburg last Friday was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case at Moorefield.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to have a bye week on Friday, October 9. The next game on Moorefield’s schedule is a home contest against Philip Barbour on Friday, October 16.

Pendleton County looking for new opponent

Pendleton County is now looking for a new opponent to play Friday night (10/2). The Wildcats were supposed to host Tucker County but that game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Tucker County. Pendleton County athletic director Dave Eason tells WHSV there are a few possibilities for the Wildcats but a game has not yet been officially scheduled for Friday night. Stay tuned to WHSV for updates.

