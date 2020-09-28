Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Fire and Rescue to host COVID-19 Care Kit event

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 Care Kit event next week.

On Friday, October 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can stop by the Crossroads Baptist Church at 11265 Senedo Rd to pick up your Care Kit.

You will receive a free cloth mask, a free hand sanitizer and information about COVID-19 and safety practices.

Drive Thru COVID Care Kit event is coming up! If you can't stop by our office feel free to come through a drive thru event to pick up for your household on October 9th!

Posted by Shenandoah County Dept of Fire and Rescue on Monday, September 28, 2020

