Shenandoah Co. Fire and Rescue to host COVID-19 Care Kit event

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 Care Kit event next week.

On Friday, October 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can stop by the Crossroads Baptist Church at 11265 Senedo Rd to pick up your Care Kit.

You will receive a free cloth mask, a free hand sanitizer and information about COVID-19 and safety practices.

