Small businesses adjust to a “new normal” during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Small businesses, like Terri’s Country Cafe in Elkton, are getting used to the “new normal” during the pandemic.

Terri’s Country Cafe has been serving the Elkton community for almost seven years. Co-owner Bill Royer said the start of the pandemic was tough.

“At the beginning, it was a little getting used to because we were like everybody else, you know, it was a ‘learn as you go’ situation," Royer said.

The pandemic led to many changes for the restaurant, like adding new a dining space.

“When they allowed outside seating, I put this patio out front, I didn’t have that before," Royer said.

Royer said the restaurant is getting used to the changes.

“It’s pretty much a norm for us now, like everybody else," Royer said.

He said most of their routine is the same, but with even more cleaning and masks worn by employees and that they are grateful to be making it through the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of small businesses that just didn’t make it through this pandemic; that have closed up permanently. You know, we’re a small town. We’re lucky,” Royer said.

Royer said he is looking forward to hopefully opening the restaurant to full capacity.

“It’s gonna be great when we’re back up to full capacity of course, but right now we’re doing enough to survive, basically," Royer said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.