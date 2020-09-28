Advertisement

Trump, Biden prepare to debate at a time of mounting crises

A worker sprays sanitizer on a lectern as preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29.
A worker sprays sanitizer on a lectern as preparations take place for the first Presidential debate in the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Sept. 29.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — In an election year like no other, the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, could be a pivotal moment in a race that has remained stubbornly unchanged in the face of historic tumult.

The Tuesday night debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

The health emergency has upended the usual trappings of a presidential campaign, lending heightened importance to the debate. But amid intense political polarization, comparatively few undecided voters remain, raising questions as to how, or if, the debate might shape a race that has been defined by its bitterness and, at least so far, its stability.

Biden will step onto the Cleveland stage holding leads in the polls — significant in the national surveys, closer in the battleground states — but facing questions about his turn in the spotlight, particularly considering Trump’s withering attacks. And Trump, with only 35 days to change the course of the race, will have arguably his best chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice election and not a referendum over his handling of a virus that has killed more people in America than any other nation.

“This will be the first moment in four years that someone will walk on stage as co-equal to Trump and be able to hold him to account for the malfeasance he has shown leading the country,” said Steve Schmidt, senior campaign aide for John McCain’s 2008 Republican presidential bid and a frequent Trump critic. “If Biden is unable to indict Trump for all that he has done, (that) would be profound failure. There is no spinning that away.”

The president’s handling of the coronavirus will likely dominate much of the discussion. The pandemic’s force will be tangible as the candidates' podiums will be spaced far apart and the traditional opening handshake scrapped.

And the debate could be shaped by an extraordinary confluence of other recent moments: the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, allowing Trump to nominate a conservative jurist to replace a liberal voice and reshape the high court for generations, and the blockbuster revelations about Trump’s long-hidden tax history, including that he paid only $750 a year in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and nothing in many other years.

But the impact of the debate — or the two that follow in the weeks ahead — remains unclear.

The tumult of 2020 is difficult to overstate: COVID-19 has rewritten the rules of everyday life; schools and businesses are shuttered; and racial justice protests have swept the nation after a series of high-profile killings of Black people by police.

Despite the upheaval, the presidential race has remained largely unchanged since Biden seized control of the Democratic field in March. The nation has soured on Trump’s handling of the pandemic, and while his base of support has remained largely unchanged, he has seen defections among older and female voters, particularly in the suburbs, and his path to 270 Electoral College votes, while still viable, has shrunk.

Polls suggest fewer undecided voters remain than at this point in the 2016 campaign. And several high-profile debates in past elections that were thought to be game-changing moments at the time ultimately had little lasting effect.

Four years ago, Democrat Hillary Clinton was widely seen as besting Trump in their three debates, but she lost in November. In 2012, Mitt Romney crushed Barack Obama in their first meeting only to falter in the rematches.

But some debates have mattered: most famously, a turning point in the 1960 race was when John F. Kennedy was perceived — at least by TV viewers — as outdueling Richard Nixon. And in 1980, Ronald Reagan was able to reassure nervous voters that he possessed a presidential temperament when he delivered a winning performance against incumbent Jimmy Carter.

While both sides anticipate a vicious debate between two men who do not like each other, the Biden campaign has downplayed the night’s importance, believing that the pandemic and the battered economy will outweigh any debate stage gaffe or zinger. Conversely, the Trump campaign has played up the magnitude of the duel, believing it will be a moment for the president to damage Biden and recast the race.

Trump had told advisers that he is preparing an all-out assault on Biden, claiming that the former senator’s 47 years in Washington have left him out of touch and that his family, namely his son Hunter, has benefited from corruption. The president on Monday also repeated his demand that Biden take some sort of drug test, asserting without evidence that the Democratic nominee was somehow using a performance enhancer.

That continued a curious round of expectations setting: While Trump’s campaign has of late praised Biden’s debate skills, the president has also vividly portrayed his opponent as not being up to the job, potentially allowing Biden to come off well as long as he avoids a major stumble.

“This guy doesn’t have a clue. He doesn’t know where the hell he is,” Trump said recently, likening the debate to a boxing match and pointing to his head. “To win matches you need that up here. This wins, probably, it’s 50% of it. This is not prime time for Joe.”

But Trump — never a polished debater, though a commanding presence on stage — has done little in the way of formal preparations, which may mean he is walking into his own trap.

“Historically, incumbents do less well in the first debate, largely because they’re unaccustomed to being challenged openly,” said presidential historian Jon Meacham. “The most important single debate in terms of direct impact on outcome came 40 years ago, with the single Carter-Reagan meeting a week before the election. The key question then — ‘Are you better off than you were four years ago?’ — has fresh and compelling resonance.”

Biden’s performances during the primary debates were uneven, and some Democrats have been nervous as to how he will fare in an unscripted setting. But his team views the night as a moment to illuminate Trump’s failings with the pandemic and economy, with the former vice president acting as a “fact checker on the floor” while bracing himself for the onslaught that is coming.

“They’re going to be mostly personal,” Biden said. “That’s the only thing he knows how to do. He doesn’t know how to debate the facts because he’s not that smart. He doesn’t know that many facts.”

___

Lemire reported from New York.

___

Follow Lemire at http://twitter.com/JonLemire and Colvin at http://twitter.com/colvinj

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way and cooler temperatures to follow

Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy this evening with a few spotty or isolated showers. Temperatures in the evening will be comfortable and in the 70s. (60s where we had rain). Turning cloudy overnight but staying rather mild. Low clouds and fog overnight, Lows in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley. TUESDAY: Starting out the day with patchy fog and a few on and off spotty showers, morning temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy with rain coverage and intensity increasing by late morning to early afternoon. Highs will be around noon, in the mid to upper 60s. We may have a few spots that reach 70 but that will be short lived. Waves of rain for the day, heavy at times. That will keep temperatures in the afternoon in the low to mid 60s so it will be cool for the afternoon and evening. Heaviest rain by late afternoon and evening. This will continue for most of the overnight hours. Likely starting to taper off after about 2 am Wednesday morning. Fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected but there may be some localized flooding with some creeks running high and some flood prone, poor drainage areas.WEDNESDAY: Clouds and fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the afternoon but a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations. SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia locations and more isolated for the Valley. SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

News

COVID-19 Care Kit event

Updated: moments ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 Care Kit event next week. On Friday, October 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can stop by the Crossroads Baptist Church at 11265 Senedo Rd to pick up your Care Kit. You will receive a free cloth mask, a free hand sanitizer and information about COVID-19 and safety practices.

National

US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge ruled last week that the head count of every U.S. resident should continue through the end of October.

News

OASIS Fine Arts & Crafts celebrates 20th anniversary

Updated: 6 minutes ago
OASIS Fine Arts and Crafts in Harrisonburg will be 20 years old this week. The local co-op is celebrating with the little people in the window display dressed in party hats. It will also feature banners and a new mosaic. On “First Friday," there will be a show of posted artwork by their former members. There will be giveaways, door prizes, and individually wrapped cookies for those who attend the event. Oasis had planned a larger downtown celebration with 10 partners but had to postpone until 2021 once the pandemic hit. Barbara Camph with Oasis says art is a good distraction from the effects of the virus. “You know, I always find, and I think others do too, when you’re feeling depressed, do some art. Scribble, doodle, take a piece of chalk, just do anything to bring joy into your life.” Oasis was shut down for two and a half months but worked hard to get their e-commerce platform up and “vibrant” according to Camph, and were one of the first places in the valley to re-open following safety guidelines.

News

Department of Health creates new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard

Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Virginia Department of Health announced the launch of a new Pandemic Metrics Dashboard. The dashboard, which will be updated weekly, shows a visualization of COVID-19 community transmission by region. The dashboard will show: Data trends for COVID-19 in specific communities where the virus is spreading Assist local and state governments in determining additional mitigation measures This pandemic dashboard provides data for communities to individualize and tailor response efforts to local needs," Virginia State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A, said. “A community where cases are surging and hospital beds are filling up, for example, will require different response efforts from those in a community where cases are declining and hospital occupancy is low.” A CDC School Metrics tab will also be available within the dashboard. This tab uses metrics described by the CDC to guide decisions by school officials, taking into consideration the school’s ability to implement and adhere to key mitigation strategies to decrease transmission of COVID-19. VDH recommends local government and school officials work with local health districts to evaluate epidemiologic and other data to assess the extent of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) transmission within their region, its effect on the Commonwealth, and the ability of the healthcare system to function. This data should then be interpreted within the context of the local jurisdiction. The education setting outbreaks dashboard will include aggregate outbreak data that breaks out the current “Educational” category of outbreaks for K-12, childcare and higher education setting sub-categories.

Latest News

News

Local expert says she is optimistic about seasonal hiring in 2020

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Some seasonal positions have already been posted.

News

Rockingham County School Board to discuss potential process for bringing more grade levels into schools

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Whether we can now, after the experience we’ve had pre-K through first, whether we should start planning potentially for the return of additional grade levels,” Dr. Scheikl said.

National Politics

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump dismissed the report in a series of tweets Monday.

National

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: 28 minutes ago

State

Va. correctional center reports 17 deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Deerfield Correctional Center is reporting 17 deaths and more than 700 cases of COVID-19.

News

OASIS Fine Arts & Crafts celebrates 20th anniversary

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
There will be giveaways, door prizes, and individually wrapped cookies for those who attend the event.