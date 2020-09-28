UVA Health: tobacco treatment program shows promising results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) — Trying to quit smoking is a challenge many people face. That’s why the University of Virginia Cancer Center is using a combination of medication and therapy to help its patients quit smoking.

The UVA Cancer Center is reporting that 80% of its participants have quit smoking compared to a typical success rate of 35% for a smoking cessation class.

The 15-month program has been around since 2016, but the most recent quit rates are from a 9-month period.

“It does take multiple times to quit, and every time you quit, even if it’s for a few days, a week, a month, let’s say you relapse, you’ve learned something, build off that,” Neely Dahl, a smoking cessation counselor, said.

Even though UVA Health’s tobacco treatment program is only available for UVA Cancer Center patients and lung cancer screening patients, there are free support groups in the area to help.

People living in the Charlottesville area, as well as those in Fluvanna and Louisa counties, who are trying to quit tobacco can attend a free support group. Every Wednesday evening from September 16 until October 21 there are virtual tobacco program sessions. If you’re interested, you can contact scottrmein@gmail.com for more information.

