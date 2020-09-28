Va. correctional center reports 17 deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases

CAPRON, Va. (WWBT) - Deerfield Correctional Center is reporting 17 deaths and more than 700 cases of COVID-19.

Deerfield is home to the state’s largest cohort of geriatric male inmates, several of which have serious health conditions and live in an assisted living or nursing home environment.

More inmates at the center have died of COVID-19 than any other correctional facility in the state.

As of Sept. 28, there have been a total of 723 positive cases. Currently, there are 265 positive cases on-site, 16 people are hospitalized and 17 inmates have died

All Virginia correctional facilities are following the department’s pandemic sanitation plan, and offenders and staff are required to wear personal protective equipment at all times, including medical-grade N95 masks when appropriate.

VADOC is working with the Virginia Department of Health to manage the outbreak.

Deerfield Correctional Center is located in Capron and has an average daily population of about 925 people. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia correctional facilities, visit this link.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.