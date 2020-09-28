VDH Pandemic Metric Dashboard helps show COVID-19 impact by region

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health announced their Pandemic Metric Dashboard to show how the coronavirus is affecting the commonwealth.

Using several indicators, measurements and composite scores, the dashboard can show how the virus is moving through the area. It also analyzes complex data into information that is easier to understand.

State epidemiologist, Dr. Lilian Peake, presented the dashboard in a press conference on Monday.

The dashboard can show the burden (the measure of the impact of the disease) and the trend (the measurement of how each indicator has changed over time.)

There are eight indicators that VDH officials are following which includes: daily case incidence rate, rate of outbreaks and percent of hospital beds currently occupied.

The dashboard can be found on the VDH website along with the CDC School Metrics Dashboard.

Dr. Peake said using both the VDH Pandemic Metric Dashboard and CDC School Metrics Dashboard can be beneficial to local school leaders in making complex decisions.

“It’s important to for the school officials to work hand and hand with the local health department to understand what the data is showing them and interpret it in the best way that they can,” explained Dr. Peake.

Thresholds and timeframes for the VDH dashboard and the CDC dashboard differ and official have said they will evaluate them until Oct. 14 to figure out if it is beneficial for the VDH will align their measurements with the CDC.

You can access the VDH Pandemic Metric Dashboard by clicking here.

