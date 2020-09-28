Washington Football Team drops second straight game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five turnovers were too much to overcome for the Washington Football Team as they dropped their second straight game, 34-20 to the Cleveland Browns.

Washington took a 20-17 lead in the third quarter when Dontrelle Inman caught his second touchdown pass of the day from Dwayne Haskins.

The Browns were too much for Washington in the fourth quarter, though, putting up 17 unanswered points.

Haskins threw for 224 yards with those two touchdowns, put was picked off three times. Antonio Gibson led the way on the ground with 49 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Washington hosts the Ravens in a week four matchup next Sunday.

