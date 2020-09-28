WVU to allow 25% capacity for home games starting Oct. 17

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia University announced Monday evening it will allow 25% capacity for home football games at Milan Puskar Stadium beginning with WVU’s matchup against Kansas on October 17.

West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will welcome fans back to Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time this football season, when the Mountaineers play host to the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 17. https://t.co/QQeQRGkwFv — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) September 28, 2020

Fans will be required to wear masks when entering the stadium. According to a press release from WVU, “facemasks should always be worn while fans are in the stadium with the exception of when fans are eating and drinking” and “tailgating will not be allowed in the game day parking lots operated by WVU Athletics.”

To read more about West Virginia’s policies and protocols for fans attending football games at Milan Puskar Stadium, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.