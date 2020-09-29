All JMU teams resuming athletic activities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All of JMU’s 18 athletic programs have resumed athletic activities.

According to a JMU spokesperson, the Dukes currently have fewer than five active positive COVID-19 cases within the athletic program after surpassing 80 active positive cases earlier in September. With the decrease in positive cases, JMU teams have been able to resume offseason workouts and practices.

Here’s some positive news...a COVID-19 update from #JMU Athletics:



“After surpassing 80 active positive cases earlier in September, JMU Athletics currently has fewer than 5 active COVID cases in the department. All 18 teams have resumed athletics activities.” — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 29, 2020

Fall sports teams are JMU are preparing to compete in the spring of 2021 while winter sports teams are hoping to see action later this year.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.