All JMU teams resuming athletic activities

All of JMU’s 18 athletic programs have resumed athletic activities.
All of JMU's 18 athletic programs have resumed athletic activities.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All of JMU’s 18 athletic programs have resumed athletic activities.

According to a JMU spokesperson, the Dukes currently have fewer than five active positive COVID-19 cases within the athletic program after surpassing 80 active positive cases earlier in September. With the decrease in positive cases, JMU teams have been able to resume offseason workouts and practices.

Fall sports teams are JMU are preparing to compete in the spring of 2021 while winter sports teams are hoping to see action later this year.

