Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Mt. Sidney woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Mt. Sidney woman who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 26 when she dropped a family member off at work.

Alexis Page Moore, 22, is operating a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with VA registration UHR-7494. According to officials, the preliminary investigation revealed that Moore may be in North Carolina.

Moore is 5′6″ and weighs 194 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Moore, you can contact Investigator Ryan martin of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

