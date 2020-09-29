CDC says COVID cases were highest among people in their 20s this summer

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Center for Disease Control reported that people in their 20s had the highest number of coronavirus cases from June to August. Those between the ages of 20 and 29 made up for more than 20 percent of all cases in the U.S. during that time.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, the district director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said that the findings are not hard to believe.

“It makes sense given that people are getting out, younger folks probably having a little bit harder time socially distancing," Dr. Kornegay explained.

The CDC reported that in July there were more than 240,000 cases among the age group. Also, about four to 15 days after a spike in cases from people in their 20s, a spike in those over 60 happened would follow.

“It just points to the fact that in getting through this pandemic, we’re all in it together. Our personal behavior really affects the health of our community,” Dr. Kornegay said.

The stud,y as well as Dr. Kornegay, points to the fact that younger people make up a large portion of frontline work.

“A lot of those folks in that age group may work in restaurants or retail, where they would have a lot of interaction with the public,” Dr. Kornegay said.

A copy of the CDC report can be found here.

