Advertisement

Dashcam video: Man fires through own windshield at car in front of him

‘I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot’
By WESH staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A dashcam video shows a driver on a highway near Orlando firing at another car through his own windshield.

The intense moment was posted on YouTube by driver Marco Mazzetta, who said he was trying to defend himself because he believes he or the passenger in his car were in danger of being shot.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it shows how dangerous it can be to argue with other drivers on the highway.

“You don’t know the mindset of the other driver that you may accidentally get involved with some type of situation,” said Kim Montes with FHP. “A lot of people carry weapons in their cars, and this could have really escalated to somebody getting shot, somebody getting killed.”

The in-car video shows another car driving aggressively

At one point, it gets extremely close to Mazzetta’s truck.

He said he tapped the brakes and the other car bumped him from behind. It then sped around him.

Later, the other driver slowed down, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, Mazzetta said.

That’s when Mazzetta said he took out his own gun and fired because he feared the other man was going to shoot him.

“I’m not a fan of guns; I’m a fan of not getting shot,” Mazzetta said via text.

“I know this video doesn’t capture my smartest moments but I hope any idiot criminal with a gun watching thinks twice before loading, brandishing and aiming their firearm at someone over a traffic infraction.”

Mazzetta said he reported the incident to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tech giants police their own online campaign ads as government disagrees on regulation

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JAMIE GREY and LEE ZURICK
Google has flagged all the major national campaigns for policy-violating ads. Facebook has also removed ads from major campaign funders - though sometimes it took days.

Local

Civil suit filed against Grant County Schools after former teacher allegedly sexual assaulted student

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
The family of a former student at Petersburg High School who was sexually assaulted by her teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Grant County Board of Education.

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Staying safe on the road this harvest season

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“You know, these guys are out here trying to make a living. It’s the number one industry in our area and our county, just stay patient until it’s safe enough to get around them safely or it’s a good possibility they’ll pull over and let you by when it’s safe for them to do so,” Stephens said.

News

JMU students begin job search struggle

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
JMU had its first virtual career fair Tuesday. Students could sign up for one-on-one sessions with employers, network with them and get their resume looked at.

News

Two arrested for alleged parking lot stabbing at Luray park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from the Luray Police Department, officials responded to a report of a fight in progress where a person had been stabbed in the parking lot at Ralph Dean Park. Officials say the incident occurred on Monday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m. Page County Deputies and Luray Police Officers responded to the incident. According to the post, the suspect fled the scene and was located and stopped a short time later on Meadow Lane. A male subject fled from the vehicle on foot and was later located in a residence on Lawler Avenue and identified as Robert Allen Laing, 27, of Mineral, Va. Officials say that based on the investigation, Laing was arrested for malicious wounding. A 28-year-old female, Tenika Desire Clark, of Maryland was also arrested in the incident. She has been allegedly charged with assault and battery and destruction of property, with additional charges pending.

News

One dead after minivan, tractor crash in Rockingham County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sergeant Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police has released more information regarding Monday night’s minivan and tractor crash. According to Coffey, the crash occurred on Monday at 6:29 p.m. along Route 276 (Cross Keys Road), just north of Route 253 (Port Republic Road). A 1994 Mercury Villager was traveling north with it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound tractor. The driver of the Mercury, Blake A. Hylton, 23, of Grottoes, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Hylton was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the tractor, a 20-year-old male of Mount Crawford, Va., was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

Local

Harrisonburg City Public Works improves traffic light timing on East Market Street

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Harrisonburg City Public Works starts the first phase in a large project to improve traffic light timing on busy roads in the Friendly City.