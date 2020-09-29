First Alert Forecast: Rain tonight then a few sunny days

(WHSV) - There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved.

TUESDAY: Waves of rain for the rest of the afternoon and evening, heavy at times. That will keep temperatures in the 50s for the evening so it will feel rather cool with low clouds and fog.

Heaviest rain by late afternoon and evening. This will continue for most of the overnight hours. Likely starting to taper off after about 2 am Wednesday morning. Fog overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Widespread flooding is not expected but there may be some localized flooding with some creeks running high and some flood prone, poor drainage areas.

WEDNESDAY: Fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the day and a really pleasant and comfortable afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clear and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sunshine and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia and mountain locations. For the Valley into the low 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia locations and more isolated for the Valley.

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

