Former Dukes quarterback partners with iSlide to give back to JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison graduate and Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Ben DiNucci is teaming up with iSlide to give back to his alma mater.

iSlide is a customizable slide sandal brand, founded by JMU alumnus Justin Kittredge.

The partnership has created a custom slide, with designs inspired by DiNucci’s two cities he’s called home in recent years: Dallas and Harrisonburg.

These slides will help raise money for a scholarship at JMU benefitting underrepresented students studying Sport and Recreation Management at the Hart School of Hospitality, Sport and Recreation at James Madison University.

The partnership of DiNucci, Kittredge and V.P. of Talent Marketing at Wasserman, Ted Yeschin, wanted to create a meaningful way to give back to James Madison.

“This was the perfect opportunity to give back," Kittredge said, "and to have Ben with two very separate passions right now of Dallas and Harrisonburg that we can actually bring something together and give back this way.”

They hope to raise around $5,000 for JMU. The limited edition slides can be found here.

