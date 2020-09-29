Four deputy positions open at Massanutten

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — In November, Massanutten residents will see a transition from the Massanutten Police Department to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

While the name of the police force may be changing, Massanutten residents can still expect to see officers around the Massanutten Police building for a little while longer.

“My understanding is that the building is available for the sheriff to use and he has talked about having the deputies have access to restroom facilities, for example, you know a break area, or somewhere to fill out paperwork. So, we do anticipate at least short term, you know for the next year or so,” Rockingham County Administrator, Stephen King, said.

King said the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors made room in the budget for four additional deputies.

“The ultimate goal is to have at least one deputy assigned to that geographic area 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and that is what is reflected in the budget starting September 1st,” King said.

Filling the positions could take time.

“If there are people who are interested in those positions, who are not only familiar with Massanutten but also already have the certifications they need, then that would save time for the sheriff. If there aren’t people who are interested, then the sheriff will have to go through a hiring process and that will take more time to fill those 4 positions,” King said.

King said any decisions made about those 4 open positions will be made by Rockingham County Sheriff, Bryan Hutcheson, and as for right now, the sheriff will have coverage in that area.

